By Morgan Sweeney | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – In a late-afternoon executive order Monday, President Donald Trump postponed the reciprocal tariffs he announced on April 2 for a second time, to Aug. 1. The pause was announced less than 48 hours before the original 90-day extension was set to expire.
On April 2, the president announced new, higher tariffs that the U.S. was going to impose on many of its trading partners. One week later, Trump announced that he would be suspending enforcement of those tariff rates for 90 days, until July 9, to give countries time to negotiate new, mutually beneficial trade deals with the U.S. In the meantime, he instituted a universal 10% tariff on most goods from foreign countries. Countries that were able to negotiate a new trade deal with the U.S. could avoid their higher tariff rate on most goods that Trump had announced on April 2.
On Monday, Trump sent personal letters to 14 countries informing them that he would postpone the effective date for their tariffs to Aug. 1. Hours later came the executive order pushing back the July 9 deadline for all countries that had not yet reached a deal.
“I have determined, based on additional information and recommendations from various senior officials, including information of the status of discussions with trading partners, that it is necessary and appropriate to extend the suspension… until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 1, 2025,” Trump said.
The tariff arrangements previously negotiated with China will remain in effect.
Since April 2, the administration has signed a trade deal with the U.K. and announced a trade deal with Vietnam on July 2. Others are reportedly in the works.
Trump originally dubbed April 2 “Liberation Day,” as he believes the U.S. has been hamstrung by unfair trade practices other countries have imposed on the U.S. for decades. Many of America’s trading partners have imposed high tariffs on American goods, when America’s tariffs on those partners have remained relatively low. These and other trade barriers have been “ripping off” the U.S. and have caused the outsourcing of American jobs, according to Trump. By instituting higher tariffs or negotiating new trade deals, Trump aims to reshore manufacturing jobs and restore economic fairness.
