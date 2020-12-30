<div><p><img class="wp-image-52996 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson.jpg" alt="" width="336" height="336" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson.jpg 699w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson-600x600.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Suzanne-Louise-Weir-Jackson-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 336px) 100vw, 336px">Alderson-Suzanne Louise Weir Jackson, 68, formerly of New Castle, PA, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, following a short illness.<br>\nBorn July 24, 1952, in Ellwood City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Audley Eugene and Beverly Joan Veon Weir.<br>\nIn Addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Eugene Jackson; granddaughter, Brianna McKnight; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Mary Jackson.<br>\nMrs. Jackson was the former Activities Director at Carriage Manor in New Castle, PA. Prior to her employment at Carriage Manor, she worked as an assistant at the pain management clinic, was a paramedic in New Castle, PA, and was also a homemaker. She was a 1970 graduate of Mohawk High School in Pennsylvania and attended the River of Life Church of God in Alderson. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed hunting and doing crafts, but above all, she loved her family and to spend time with her family.<br>\nSurvivors include four daughters, Kirisa Gennock of New Castle, PA, Rosanna and Wesley Jennings of New Castle, PA, Kamia and Raymond Honaker of Alderson, and Jetta and Gary Elmore of Gap Mills; two stepsons, Jeffrey and Patty Jackson of Bessemer, PA, and Timothy Jackson of Clearwater, FL; three sisters, Sonja Kelley of New Castle, PA, Sheila Bowker of Bessemer,\u00a0 PA, and Stacey and James Cox of Wampum, PA; 10 grandchildren, Zachery McKnight, Kelcey ONeill, Halie Rodriguez, Jacob Jennings, Caden Lowry, Braden Gennock, Lyndsey Jennings, Alaina Gennock, Jonathon ONeill, and Aleya Elmore; six step-grandchildren, Amy Jackson, Cerra Jackson, Brittany Maglicco, Stefanee Jackson, Scott Jackson, and Emily Jackson; one great-granddaughter; many step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.<br>\nPrivate funeral services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 12 noon at the Marshall Funeral Home in Wampum, PA, with Tom C. Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery in Wampum, PA, where close friends are welcome to attend.<br>\nDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.<br>\nFamily and friends will serve as pallbearers.<br>\nFor those considering an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to 51 Honaker Drive, Alderson, WV 24910.<br>\nOnline condolences and memories may be shared with the Jackson family at www.lobbanfh.com or www.marshallsfh.com.<br>\nArrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV, and Marshall Funeral Home, Wampum, PA.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>