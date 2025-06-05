By Andrew Rice | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously reversed a decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that prevented a Catholic charity from receiving a religious tax exemption.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Catholic Charities Bureau from an exemption to pay into the state’s unemployment compensation system, arguing the organization primarily does secular work.
Catholic Charities appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court and a group of 19 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of the group’s case, the Center Square previously reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Wisconsin ruling Thursday.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion for the U.S. Supreme Court which said the Wisconsin court “imposed a denominational preference by differentiating between religions based on theological lines,” which violated the First Amendment to the constitution.
