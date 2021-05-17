Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
By FARES AKRAM and RAVI NESSMAN Associated Press GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy...
By DAVID BAUDER and MAE ANDERSON Associated Press Writers NEW YORK (AP) — The merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia...
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press The Biden administration distanced itself Monday from growing calls...
By JOSH BOAK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to...
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous...
By MARYCLAIRE DALE AP Legal Affairs Writer MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (AP) — Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with...