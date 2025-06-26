(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a South Carolina ruling Thursday that bars Medicaid funding from being used for abortion services.

The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, paving the way for other states to follow in removing Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs.

McMaster’s 2018 executive order prevents clinics who provide abortion services from receiving reimbursements through Medicaid.

“Payment of taxpayer funds to abortion clinics, for any purpose, results in the subsidy of abortion and the denial of the right to life,” McMaster said.