Retirement celebration for Cynthia Harris next Tuesday
Cynthia Harris A drive-through retirement celebration will be held in honor of teacher Cynthia Harris from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday,...
Students of the Piano Studio of Anna Preston gave a piano recital at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Fincastle...
The Botetourt Kiwanis Club met on Tuesday at Veranda Bistro and continued planning for the club’s recycling event at Lord...
The Friends of the Buchanan Library will be holding a Used Book and Yard Sale on Saturday, May 22 from...
Effective Monday, June 7 at 8 a.m., a section of Route 630 (Springwood Road) will be closed for a bridge...
This is an antique wooden settee that has been used since the Botetourt County Historical Museum opened the Breckinridge...