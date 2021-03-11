<div><table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="682" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17509" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/speed_1615416255-1024x682.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/speed_1615416255-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/speed_1615416255-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/speed_1615416255-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/speed_1615416255.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">It\u2019s evident that driving fast can lead to increased risk for car accidents\u2014but recent tests showed that even incremental speed increases can have big impacts in a crash.<\/span>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety collaborated to perform crash impact tests at 40, 50 and 56 mph to determine how speed affects the likelihood and severity of injury in a crash. They found that even slightly higher speeds were enough to increase a driver\u2019s risk of severe injury or death.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe conducted these crash tests to assess the effect of speeds on drivers and learned that a small increase could make a big difference on the harm to a human body,\u201d said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA safety foundation in a <\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001y3I5Axxv4p1iaOVoVyNu2x5PX4VJZM7oosuHqMIgFkya00RwjLXZhld3iaXLClNRbnWTetW6cu2d5qLhoMwZdDYLA4Q_i-JVwaA1sP9NBxFiALl6XyVuKQJoTB7P561kr1w88RvPy_VwQwEhmTpsOytqPYVx7KFOPu-WVVO_imsDGiAdsexZYGKzSUoxpAh-IKXCayvL_Evi9fUwOxgI-oR4E5tcrLuHaXWy2pXqEhY9VAQps9R3Mljv6XGgJCm0rsG4TU12eAWERWI2I1jc3iMOn5TFSG9677fOvpeORwC1mO5SAlsiNmihE7By8aHC-YBuqu3Q22Wzh78Zl27hImFtmGVwOxmE&c=_hCZ24pKYgwVWru_drCU-0JOK_LAPvUoSlHxHuxDu95MiooAEHtGhw==&ch=-XWRXVJaCMGgOccgQYnIewlDbyYnU-GbOqkWdA73eszokIPk7lv_7A=="><span style="font-weight: 400">press release<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Researchers noted that while modern cars are equipped with safety features like airbags and improved structural design, higher speeds cancel out those benefits. The crash tests used 2010 Honda CR-V EX crossovers because they earned top safety ratings and represent the average age of vehicles on roads.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe report also noted that the faster a vehicle is traveling, the less likely it is to get down to a survivable speed even if the driver has a chance to brake before impact,\u201d said David Tenembaum, <\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001y3I5Axxv4p1iaOVoVyNu2x5PX4VJZM7oosuHqMIgFkya00RwjLXZhpkaYBrgPpyIkZuBIBBTu_AMIx_oAYZuW-rDdGhqdyYS2y2GGwZNvCj9g6JyD4fL7wFrvh1Bm-DYLnz3MP7tiaM=&c=_hCZ24pKYgwVWru_drCU-0JOK_LAPvUoSlHxHuxDu95MiooAEHtGhw==&ch=-XWRXVJaCMGgOccgQYnIewlDbyYnU-GbOqkWdA73eszokIPk7lv_7A=="><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> actuarial manager and treasurer for Drive Smart Virginia. \u201cDrivers should remember that driving faster than the speed limit may only save them a few minutes.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to the release, a 40-mph crash caused minimal intrusion into the driver\u2019s space, but at 50 mph, there was noticeable distortion of the driver\u2019s side door opening, dashboard and foot space. At 56 mph, crash test dummy sensors indicated the vehicle interior was highly compromised and resulted in severe neck injuries and a likelihood of lower leg fractures.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition, at 50 and 56 mph, the steering wheel\u2019s upward movement caused the dummy\u2019s head to go through the deployed airbag\u2014hitting the steering wheel and leading to a high risk of facial fractures and brain injury.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A <\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001y3I5Axxv4p1iaOVoVyNu2x5PX4VJZM7oosuHqMIgFkya00RwjLXZhld3iaXLClNRK3el83mdtQtSdfYb7PM7ghkfb4nIlIcHIM3sm5Vjbf-N98UTQZZiDYRKj0UjjhRA91qu868H8yw8_81jqsyI1wqMeG2RC5PekcBeOGqA37TUVnYLWR3cIJz4wqpBCTQiCz5XE397QgFxsyf0fWO-Z8ERtEDQRItV7bgcpZtq7zvVrn-YhqKRXA==&c=_hCZ24pKYgwVWru_drCU-0JOK_LAPvUoSlHxHuxDu95MiooAEHtGhw==&ch=-XWRXVJaCMGgOccgQYnIewlDbyYnU-GbOqkWdA73eszokIPk7lv_7A=="><span style="font-weight: 400">2019 IIHS study<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> discovered that rising speed limits have cost nearly 37,000 lives over 25 years, and AAA and IIHS are urging policymakers to consider this data when reviewing speed limit changes. Drivers frequently travel faster than the posted speed limit\u2014and when state officials increase speeds to match travel speeds, people drive even faster.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Currently, 41 states allow 70 mph or higher speeds on some roadways, including Virginia, with eight states allowing maximum speeds of 80 mph or more.<\/span><\/p><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>