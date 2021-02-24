<div><figure id="attachment_77254" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77254" style="width: 608px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77254" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/SPEAC-project.jpg" alt="" width="608" height="480" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/SPEAC-project.jpg 608w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/SPEAC-project-300x237.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/SPEAC-project-600x474.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 608px) 100vw, 608px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77254" class="wp-caption-text">Members of Virginia Tech\u2019s Science Policy Education and Advocacy Club (SPEAC) discuss their work during a recent Zoom meeting. The club is working with the Town of Blacksburg on a project to seek solutions to the problem of local food insecurity and its relation to climate change. Photo courtesy of Lia Kelinsky-Jones<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Nine members of Virginia Tech\u2019s Science Policy Education and Advocacy Club (SPEAC, pronounced \u201cspeak\u201d) are working with the Town of Blacksburg as they explore how to use their science and engineering knowledge and skills to advocate for and influence science-based public policy.<\/p>\n<p>The project the group is working on involves the problem of food security in the New River Valley and what role climate change plays in that insecurity.<\/p>\n<p>The club was formed at Tech two years ago when Kathryn Lopez, a Ph.D. student studying Environmental and Water Resources Engineering, wanted to explore how to use her science and engineering knowledge and skills to advocate for and influence science-based public policy.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI was looking for ways to connect to the Capital Region in a policy role. Universities across the country have similar programs, but Virginia Tech didn\u2019t,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Her timing was fortuitous. The club\u2019s advisor suggested Lopez talk to Carol Davis, Blacksburg\u2019s sustainability manager, to see if there was something they could help with. Blacksburg had signed onto the U.S. Conference of Mayors\u2019 Climate Protection Agreement and had conducted a climate vulnerability assessment that noted several threats to the region, one of which was food insecurity.<\/p>\n<p>The club members \u201cdecided to tackle food systems and food insecurity and the concerns related to climate vulnerability in a multi-disciplinary way,\u201d said Davis. \u201cThey have outlined some rough policy steps,\u201d Davis said of SPEAC\u2019s work thus far. \u201cWe want to develop a food resiliency group.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lia Kelinsky-Jones, one of Lopez\u2019 colleagues involved with the project, said the group\u2019s work thus far has been to examine the literature on food insecurity and climate change and to survey other communities that also signed the Mayors Agreement to ask what they are doing and if they are willing to share their documentation.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re doing a deep dive into the responses,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Davis said Blacksburg already is talking with Winston-Salem, N.C., based on that community\u2019s work and the policies developed to address food security.<\/p>\n<p>They also plan to survey local organizations for their recommendations. Then Kelinsky-Jones and SPEAC member Sarah Derrick will write the policy memo advising the town to adopt food insecurity as an action issue.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is local science policy work,\u201d Derrick said. \u201cWe can\u2019t influence the national agenda, but we can work at the local level. I\u2019m excited because we are putting a lot on the docket for the general public.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Davis said the group\u2019s work has been invaluable and she looks forward to continuing efforts together. \u201cI think what I like about them is that this is a durable relationship,\u201d she said. \u201cI\u2019m always blown away by the professors and students at Virginia Tech.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lopez said she is delighted with SPEAC\u2019s growth over the past two years. \u201cThe most exciting thing is that it started as an idea. I struggled to get five people, and now we have closer to 50,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>The club now boasts members from at least four colleges across the university. Most are graduate students, but a few undergraduate students also have joined.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>