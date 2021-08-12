CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 West Virginia student assessment results should be used to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consider individual needs, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said.\r\n\r\nResults from 2021 show a decline in percent proficient from 2019, but Burch told state Board of Education members they shouldn't make a direct comparison to previous years. The board reviewed the latest assessments Wednesday in Charleston.\r\n\r\n\u201cWithout a doubt, we know that such factors as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,\u201d Burch said.\r\n\r\nThe state did not administer statewide summative assessments in 2020.\r\n\r\nResults showed 40% of West Virginia students were proficient in English language arts, 28% were proficient in mathematics and 27% were proficient in science.\r\n\r\nThe Department of Education will use the results to address learning gaps and improve individual student achievement statewide, the agency said in a news release.