By Bobby Bordelon

A structure fire brought emergency responders from across Greenbrier County to Route 12 a few miles south of the I-64 exit 161 on the morning of Tuesday, December 8. Due to the fire and the large number of response vehicles needed, Route 12 was closed for approximately an hour and a half that morning.

A call came in to Greenbrier County 911 Center concerning the fire at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, with dozens of vehicles responding to the scene. This included vehicles and emergency responders from Clintonville Fire Department, Alderson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Tri-county Fire, Williamsburg Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Lewisburg Police Department, Smoot Fire Department, Frankford Fire Department, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, and the state Fire Marshal. Included in the response was the sheriff’s crime scene investigation team.

