RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health says it’s closing all of its community vaccination centers because of bad weather.

The department said in a news release that the centers will be closed Monday. Some areas of Virginia are expected to see several inches of snow.

The centers offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster shots. People who already have appointments at one of the centers will be notified of the cancellation. They can visit the department’s website to reschedule.

VDH said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution. It’s closing centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke. No vaccinations will be offered at Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall. But the site will remain open for COVID-19 testing on Monday afternoon, the health department said.