Hundreds celebrate Rosie’s big day

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS — Despite rainy weather conditions, hundreds of spectators came out to witness the unveiling of the new Rosie the Riveter Statue that was placed in the All-Veterans Memorial Park on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 3-inch statue was made possible by the Emma Scott Garden Club, who raised funds for the purchase of the $67,000 piece of history. The statue was covered by a large tarpaulin after its arrival in Elkins from Provo, Utah in June.

During the unveiling ceremony, the cover draping the statue came off as community members, local leader, and visitors from out of town cheered as the statue sparkled in the sunshine during a brief break in cloud cover that hampered most of the event.

“I really feel a little bit at peace,” Linda Shomo, Statue Project leader and former ESGC President, told The Inter-Mountain. “The statue is in the ground, she’s set up, and she is beautiful.

“I’m just thrilled that she is in the field and now the Rosies won’t be forgotten. It’s truly amazing that over 250 people came out for the event despite the rain we had for most of the day. We kept saying that the rain was tears of joy for the Rosies. We got little breaks of sunshine here and there, so the event went well.”

