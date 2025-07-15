By Esther Wickham | The Center Square
(The Center Square) — California, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada are part of a 23-state coalition suing the Trump administration for withholding $6.8 billion in federal education funding.
These states are calling this freeze unconstitutional, unlawful and an arbitrary decision.
“By freezing $132 million in funds owed to Arizona’s students, President Trump and his administration are increasing costs for Arizona’s schools, cities, and families,” said Attorney General Mayes in a news release. “It’s unlawful for President Trump to hold up this education funding and wreak havoc on Arizona’s students and families — and it’s having an immediate and devastating impact.”
“This is essential education funding that Trump is trying to slash. It will keep the lights on in our schools. It pays for supplies, and teachers, and school safety officers. The Trump administration is trying to take it for no reason,” said Mayes. “Arizona’s communities and families will have to scramble because the President is trying to rewrite the law. This will not stand. And I will continue to fight until we secure this funding for our students.”
Each year on July 1, states receive their federal education funds Congress has allocated for the upcoming school year.
An email from the U.S. Department of Education, sent to various departments of education across the country, stated the department would not be “issuing obligating funds” for six formula funding programs on July 1.
Since filing the lawsuit, Southwest states have echoed their support in obtaining such crucial federal funding for school programs.
Nevada currently has $61 million frozen in education funding.
“This is not just an unconstitutional and unlawful overreach of federal power; it is an attack on civic life that strengthens our communities and our democracy,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “I stand with my colleagues in defending these critical areas of society, ensuring that Nevadans continue to have access to the humanities, which are essential for fostering an engaged public and thriving society.”
Colorado would be set to lose $80 million in federal education funding.
“I have heard directly from Colorado school superintendents how disruptive and reckless this arbitrary freeze of federal funding is to them,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a press release. “Schools deserve to be treated fairly, and this administration’s lack of regard for the impact of this lawless decision is appalling. I am proud to co-lead this case and will continue to ensure that this administration does not harm Colorado by acting in an illegal fashion.”
California would see $939 million cut from education funding.
“With no rhyme or reason, the Trump Administration abruptly froze billions of dollars in education funding just weeks before the start of the school year,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press release. “In doing so, it has threatened the existence of programs that provide critical after school and summer learning opportunities, that teach English to students, and that provide educational technology to our classrooms.”
Mayes joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C., and the Governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, in filing the lawsuit.
Esther is an education reporter for The Center Square.
