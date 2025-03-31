By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

For reasons not entirely explicable, for the past few years legislative leaders have prided themselves on passing the Budget Bill by the 60th day of the regular session, avoiding the traditional post session, budget conference, when the session would be extended for a few days to work out a final version of the state spending plan.

However, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that final approval of the 2025-26 state budget will come early this year, and not just because legislators have to close a $400 million shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.

The chaos that Donald Trump has unleashed on the country by irrationally slashing government programs, services and employees, and imposing economic policies that seem to serve no logical purpose, except to plunge America into recession, will impact West Virginia severely – and that will affect state revenues and expenses in myriad ways.

