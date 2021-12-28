CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State workers in West Virginia will be paid on time this week despite a ransomware attack that affected a software provider that helps manage the state’s payroll system.

The State Auditor’s Office reassured 60,000 state employees on Monday that their pay would be deposited on Friday, WSAZ-TV reported.

State officials learned two weeks ago that the attack took West Virginia’s payroll time and leave accounting system off line. Since then, the auditor’s staff has worked with payroll administrators in affected state agencies to manually record information and make sure employees are paid on time.

Agencies not affected include the state Supreme Court of Appeals, the Division of Highways and State Police.

The software company does not have personal information for any state employee, officials said.