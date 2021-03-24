<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-50900 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/tax_1616494476-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/tax_1616494476-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/tax_1616494476-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/tax_1616494476-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/tax_1616494476.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">State tax income filers and those who must pay have a new deadline to file.<\/p>\n<p>Gov. Ralph Northam asked the Department of Taxation to extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline in Virginia from Saturday, May 1 to Monday, May 17.<\/p>\n<p>The extension aligns Virginia with the\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001KeyNMdJpW6Iq2gVGMuw91Dx63zm3oQqJCulbGNiMtKlu1slOsAWV-7gZd5e0-7OCzsa3izSRYQ76J60_y0CV6dSxwLhvE5N_6IG15K4B5jOS5Dohl3ZGxh6SG4vILwY6MqIJHcoZOu-MBmxYisnMdxr4Bc6OvLHDJsk0s6mqERO9rz1UtmB-_KEA4d9k1pbaE41GfnB8q5IAcLWmUg0cXQ6nOpFFq_6rd3pGvsgJBYXP_caVIectaU6fL0i8V-M3uvJY_fj90GbLP3lYn-N5NA==&c=fTtSLYTiY4qVz0G0_EXaBy_gsQFZMlTJoLmOfWqWEGW2VoJvDbqQQQ==&ch=xkde5KbkMvdrzsKiJIEA1o01RsLOZoovhrTZcMnELGJ76EpLKUZzqg==">recent announcement<\/a>\u00a0from the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended from Thursday, April 15, 2021 to Monday, May 17, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAligning Virginia\u2019s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,\u201d\u00a0said Northam. \u201cEven with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth\u2019s strong fiscal footing.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>This deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. Individuals who owe taxes will need to make payments by Monday, May 17, 2021 to avoid penalties. While interest may still accrue beyond the original deadline, legislation to address this issue will be considered at April\u2019s reconvened session.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,\u201d\u00a0said Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne, Jr.<\/p>\n<p>There are a\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001KeyNMdJpW6Iq2gVGMuw91Dx63zm3oQqJCulbGNiMtKlu1slOsAWV-7gZd5e0-7OCfL7iSou8ICUkkORXulYJtrWMX4bX14IMAF6LZIoUNIFSwAX6aesQkYY2puWjpKRkYep-KZfIycZaLtTanuMonHr2l829Tjvs0QAKQEt_n625MeVpJ8UpP8o9e3ueGqKOeeH-WskbTiQ=&c=fTtSLYTiY4qVz0G0_EXaBy_gsQFZMlTJoLmOfWqWEGW2VoJvDbqQQQ==&ch=xkde5KbkMvdrzsKiJIEA1o01RsLOZoovhrTZcMnELGJ76EpLKUZzqg==">number of ways to pay<\/a>\u00a0including online, directly from a bank account, check or money order, and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee. The Department of Taxation recommends\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001KeyNMdJpW6Iq2gVGMuw91Dx63zm3oQqJCulbGNiMtKlu1slOsAWV-7gZd5e0-7OCDbFV1DMM4iXVDwk_-9tTCBacQnlY-bNunxlqsDvbG9oBoP_Npf7boM6dFFNVBX9P1nFLLOBheBXCyCcz46K9tz9g3gItDut7knXEmYPQ-OP4_2bWXzA9fdJ8-gJ7jdnf&c=fTtSLYTiY4qVz0G0_EXaBy_gsQFZMlTJoLmOfWqWEGW2VoJvDbqQQQ==&ch=xkde5KbkMvdrzsKiJIEA1o01RsLOZoovhrTZcMnELGJ76EpLKUZzqg==">electronic filing<\/a>, which is easy, secure and free to use, and requesting direct deposit if a refund is expected.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFiling electronically is the fastest and most efficient way to submit your return, get it processed and get your refund,\u201d\u00a0said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. \u201cDue to the COVID-19 protocols that are in place, it could take longer for us to process paper returns.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>To check on the status of your refund, call (804) 367-2486 or use the\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001KeyNMdJpW6Iq2gVGMuw91Dx63zm3oQqJCulbGNiMtKlu1slOsAWV-7gZd5e0-7OCSiGCc8Zij1vzYyNVZyIshFtZJyaUF30BgWS6uFXaxy2H7GGVQeqnu48BJb3PPNCp5aG9153uTSCN5G7krb10Xm7aUjAs-r-GmiwPAjeJRHiE7qq6TXf5URVg6frMSGlpZp0tGhBMVt8=&c=fTtSLYTiY4qVz0G0_EXaBy_gsQFZMlTJoLmOfWqWEGW2VoJvDbqQQQ==&ch=xkde5KbkMvdrzsKiJIEA1o01RsLOZoovhrTZcMnELGJ76EpLKUZzqg==">Where\u2019s My Refund<\/a>\u00a0application at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001KeyNMdJpW6Iq2gVGMuw91Dx63zm3oQqJCulbGNiMtKlu1slOsAWV-7gZd5e0-7OCVDDyx1xx_0Bar_u-gE2p-0hYRgY7nkREsX66lYUfOesmKA4ioFlizWVj79CoHusollV5g3hFHuYMxvMvRdlWHQ==&c=fTtSLYTiY4qVz0G0_EXaBy_gsQFZMlTJoLmOfWqWEGW2VoJvDbqQQQ==&ch=xkde5KbkMvdrzsKiJIEA1o01RsLOZoovhrTZcMnELGJ76EpLKUZzqg==">tax.virginia.gov<\/a>. Taxpayers who have questions, should call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8031.<\/p><\/div>