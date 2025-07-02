By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — The residents of Worthington have lobbied hard enough to get their sewage crisis noticed by Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

“We’re always going to look into different ways that we can help and address things,” Morrisey said. “I know I get a request from a lot of communities across the state and we have heard about that. I want to make sure where we can help, we want to help, but we’ll probably get additional information. The mayor did raise those issues this morning.”

Before the Governor’s press conference on Friday, Worthington Mayor Deb Heflin could be seen leaving after a round table discussion between Marion County Mayors, County Officials and Gov. Morrisey. Morrisey was in Fairmont to hear updates from Marion County leaders on flood recovery.

Matters came to a head in the last month over the town’s problem-plagued vacuum sewer system, which broke down again and pushed raw sewage into the homes of several Worthington residents. The issue drove a strong divide between residents that has exploded.

