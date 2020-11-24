The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a reminder asking that any wild animal acting tame or unafraid of humans be left alone.

“Recently, several individuals have been injured by a white-tailed deer that had become accustomed to people after being held illegally in captivity,” the DWR stated in a release. “Wild animals that lose their fear of humans can injure people or pets.”

Wild animals are meant to be wild, not pets. When wild animals are fed, held in captivity, or otherwise treated as pets, they become accustomed to people. This can lead to serious injuries to both people and domestic pets as the animal grows.

White-tailed deer naturally become more aggressive during the fall breeding season, when they can cause serious and even life-threatening injuries if held in captivity or provoked.

Often, concerned people pick up animals that they think are orphaned. Most ‘orphans’ that good-intentioned residents ‘rescue’ every spring should have been left alone. Wild animals rarely abandon their young, but they do leave them alone for long periods of time.

“If a wild animal has been injured or truly orphaned, do not take matters into your own hands. You may locate a permitted wildlife rehabilitator by calling the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ toll-free wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,

or using the DWR website to locate a permitted wildlife rehabilitator by visiting dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/injured/rehabilitators/.

DWR officials also noted it is illegal to raise any wild animal in captivity in Virginia. Permitted wildlife rehabilitators are authorized to hold and care for injured or orphaned wildlife on a short-term basis before releasing them back to the wild. With even the best professional care possible, the survival rate of rehabilitated fawns and many other animals is low.

“The best advice for someone who wants to help wildlife is to keep it wild. Once people interfere, we reduce the opportunity for animals to receive natural care and we increase the risk of harming our wildlife heritage,” the release stated.

For more information, visit dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/deer/keeping-deer-wild/.