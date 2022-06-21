CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County due to damage caused by severe weather that struck last week.

The storm last Friday caused flash flooding, downed trees and power lines and caused roads to be blocked.

As part of the emergency declaration announced Monday, the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the state’s emergency operations plan as necessary and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is responding to help start the cleanup process, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.