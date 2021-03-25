<div><p><strong>By Sarah Richardson<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Last Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all fairs, festivals, and similar events will be allowed to resume starting May 1. Immediately following the announcement, officials with the State Fair of West Virginia announced that the fair is on, and will run from Aug. 12 through Aug. 21, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThese events are part of the fabric of our state. We want them to go on,\u201d Gov. Justice said. \u201cI expect all these events to continue following all safety guidelines in order to keep West Virginians safe if they choose to attend these events. Unless there\u2019s a real backslide with our numbers, we plan to have all of our fairs and festivals as we try to get back to some level of normalcy.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said, \u201cWe are very excited to get to have the 96th State Fair of West Virginia from Aug. 12 through Aug. 21. It is really important to us to get back to business both economically and socially. We ask that people be patient with us as we plan, we want to have as normal of a fair as possible.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>