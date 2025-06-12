By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to officially place Randolph County Schools in a state of emergency.

The state of emergency will remain in place for six months, with the state Department of Education working with the Randolph County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Shawn Dilly during that time on various issues, including creating a balanced budget.

In December, the state Department of Education will receive a progress update, and the state BOE will decide on extending the state of emergency for Randolph County Schools, or intervening in the operation of the school system.

The decision came after a presentation Wednesday by Alexandra Criner, Office of Accountability director for the state Department of Education. Criner conducted interviews with Randolph County Board of Education members in late April.

