By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Several concerned residents showed up to speak at the West Virginia Board of Education’s public meeting Wednesday about religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions possibly being allowed in public schools in the coming year.

Although state lawmakers did not pass a bill to loosen the state’s immunization requirements for public school children, Gov. Patrick Morrisey continues to push an executive order allowing religious exemptions.

State Superintendent Michele Blatt sent a memo to county superintendents earlier this month

recommending parents and guardians be told their children may not attend school in fall 2025

without required immunizations.

But HD Media reported the memo was rescinded less than two hours later with the message that schools should instead comply with the order.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/state-boe-says-it-supports-blatts-attempt-to-follow-law-on-vaccines/article_bac7ab82-3215-4e89-b8e0-e36dadd1c44d.html