By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – A special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly has been set for Sept. 9.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election Tuesday morning calling for the special election for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.
Connolly, 75, died on May 21, following a battle with cancer. He won reelection in November with 67% of the vote. The district, mainly comprised of Fairfax County and parts of Prince William County, has been a strong Democratic stronghold for over a decade.
Connolly had been serving his ninth term in Congress. In late April, the congressman announced he would not seek reelection, citing his cancer battle.
Several Democrats are lining up in the crowded field, with six filing to run. The candidates include James Walkinshaw, Connolly’s former chief of staff who secured the late congressman’s endorsement; state Sen. Stella Pekarsky; Candice Bennett; Joshua Aisen; Leopoldo Martinex; and Amy Roma.
Only two Republicans have stepped forward. Mike Van Meter ran against Connolly in November and lost by 34%. Nathan Headrick will challenge Van Meter.
One independent, Chandra Tamirisa, has filed to run.
Democratic and Republican party nominations will be decided in a special primary, which has not yet been announced.
Candidates have until July 11 to file to run.
