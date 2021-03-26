<div><figure id="attachment_70165" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70165" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-70165" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-1536x1020.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-2048x1360.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-600x399.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-750x498.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/SHS-Foot-Greer_0939-1140x757.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70165" class="wp-caption-text">Chase Greer(#8) is being chased by Knights as he returns a punt deep into Cave Spring territory last Friday night at Bogle Field.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Salem Spartans will be back at Bogle Field in Roanoke County this Friday for their second game in a row against a \u201csouth county\u201d foe. Last week it was Cave Spring, and this Friday it will be Hidden Valley.<\/p>\n<p>If things go the same as they did last week it will be a long night for the host Titans. Salem rocked Cave Spring, 63-7, rolling up 405 yards of offense while holding the Knights to 64, including just 27 rushing yards on 26 attempts.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s hard not to be happy with a game like that,\u201d said Salem coach Don Holter. \u201cWe got better, we executed in all phases of the game and we scored 63 points. And on defense we were flying to the football.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>This game was over early as Salem scored 28 points in the first quarter. Four different Spartans scored with Jayden McDonald opening the scoring on the Spartans\u2019 first drive with a nine yard TD pass from DaRon Wilson, the first varsity touchdown pass for the sophomore quarterback.<\/p>\n<p>Cam Leftwich went over from the one for Salem\u2019s second TD, then Zavione Wood turned on the burners for a 51 yard TD run. The quarter ended with Wilson tossing a 20 yard TD pass to Chase Greer.<\/p>\n<p>In the second quarter Wood scored all three touchdowns on runs of 57, 16 and 34 yards. Wood wove through a forest of Knights, who gave about as much effort to tackle him as a bunch of trees.

Stacy Williams blows up a play in the backfield in Salem's 63-7 win.
PHOTOS BY BRIAN HOFFMAN

Things didn't get any better for the Knights in the second half. They kicked off to open the third quarter and Salem\u2019s Shawn Collins returned the kickoff 89 yards for a TD. Wilson threw his third touchdown pass, a 39 yard strike to Chauncy Logan, Jr., for Salem\u2019s final score. Ironically, Logan had been the quarterback for the first three games but he got a little banged up in practice so Holter moved him to receiver while keeping him on the defensive side of the line.

"We'll evaluate that situation from week to week," said Holter about who would start behind center. "We're very comfortable with either Chauncey or DeRon."

Brady Torrian brings down a Cave Spring ballcarrier.
PHOTOS BY BRIAN HOFFMAN

Wilson completed five of eight passes for 79 yards and three scores. Greer and Logan caught two each and Jayden McDonald had the other.<\/p>\n<p>Wood rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries. Javionne Jones had six carries for 45 yards, Jalen Allen had 28 yards on eight carries, Leftwich had 24 on six attempts and Carson Williams rushed twice for 22 yards. Wesley Cross was perfect on nine extra point kicks and the freshman hasn\u2019t missed on 25 PATs this season.<\/p>\n<p>Defensively Noah Collins led the Spartans with nine total tackles, followed by Wood with six and Addison Wolfe with five. Jorden McDonald had an interception and Stacy Williams had two tackles for losses, three hurries and a pass deflection from his tackle position.

Salem's DaRon Wilson passes in Friday's win.

With the win Salem improved to 4-0 and the Spartans have outscored the opposition 183 to 37. The Spartans remain atop the VHSL Region 4D rankings with a rating of 25.5. Pulaski County, also 4-0, is second at 23.5 as the two continue on a collison course for an April 2<sup>nd<\/sup> meeting at Salem Stadium.<\/p>\n<p>The Salem jayvees remained unbeaten with a 40-14 win over the Knights at Salem Stadium last week. They\u2019ll host Hidden Valley tonight.<\/p><\/div>