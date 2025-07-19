By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Democratic candidates are leading in all three of Virginia’s statewide races, according to a new Commonwealth Poll released Tuesday by the L. Douglas Wilder School at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The survey comes as candidates filed updated campaign finance reports for the second quarter.
In the governor’s race, Abigail Spanberger leads Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears 49% to 37%. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi is ahead of Republican John Reid 46% to 36%. In the attorney general’s race, former Del. Jay Jones leads Attorney General Jason Miyares 47% to 38%.
The poll was conducted June 19 through July 3.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating stands at 49% while the cost of living ranked as the top concern for voters, followed by women’s reproductive rights and immigration.
Around the same time, second-quarter finance reports show what each campaign raised and how much they had in the bank as of June 30.
Spanberger has raised about $4.3 million and reported $15.2 million in cash on hand. Earle-Sears raised around $2.4 million and had $4.6 million available.
In the lieutenant governor contest, Hashmi raised roughly $1.7 million and had $1.3 million left. Reid brought in about $129,000 and reported $163,000 in cash on hand, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.
In the attorney general race, Miyares raised nearly $4.8 million and had $7 million on hand. Jones raised about $2.2 million and reported $1.2 million available.
Totals reflect data from the Virginia Public Access Project, based on second-quarter filings with the Virginia Department of Elections.
Leave a Reply