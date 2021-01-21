<div><p>proposes to build a 109\u2010foot Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red\/white strobes. The Site location is 1911 Walnut Spring Road, Blacksburg, Montgomery County, VA 24060, Lat: 37-13-3.3 Long: -80-28-15.2. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1183349.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS \u2013 Interested persons may review the application (<a href="http:\/\/www.fcc.gov\/asr\/">www.fcc.gov\/asr\/<\/a><\/p>\n<p><u>applications<\/u>) by entering<\/p>\n<p>the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (<a href="http:\/\/www.fcc.gov\/asr\/">www.fcc.gov\/asr\/<\/a><\/p>\n<p><u>environmentalrequest<\/u>)<\/p>\n<p>and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC<\/p>\n<p>Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC<\/p>\n<ol>\n<li>HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS \u2010 Public comments regarding potential effects on<\/li>\n<\/ol>\n<p>historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to:<\/p>\n<p><em>Trileaf Corp, Heather, h.chenoweth@trileaf.com, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 301, Towson, MD 21286 \u2013 410.853.7128.<\/em><\/p><\/div>