<div><p>Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative is holding a month-long fundraiser to help raise money for FFA at the local, state, and national levels.<\/p>\n<p>Southern States is holding its annual FFA Paper Emblem campaign throughout the month of March where customers can donate $1 or more at checkout and sign their name on an \u201cI\u2019m Supporting FFA\u201d emblem that will be displayed in the store\u2019s window.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cSouthern States is proud to support the effort to help FFA and ultimately the young farmers that are involved in this great organization,\u201d says Jeff Stroburg, President and CEO of Southern States. \u201cThese young farmers are the future of food production and this past year we all saw what happens when our food supply chain gets disrupted \u2013 everyone is affected. This great organization makes an enormous difference in the lives of these future farmers.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Half of all funds collected will benefit a local FFA chapter in the community; the other half will benefit the National FFA Foundation. Ten percent of all donations will go to the state FFA Association.<\/p>\n<p>The campaign kicks off March 1st. For more information and participating locations, visit southernstates.com\/FFA.<\/p>\n<p>Southern States Cooperative sells farm and home supplies, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed, animal health supplies, propane and lawn care supplies.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>