Snowshoe Foundation Executive Director Kristen Doss presented awards to the Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year and Business Partner of the Year Friday.

Hoy Ferguson, a longtime supporter of all things Snowshoe and the Snowshoe Foundation was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

“Hoy’s been integral in establishing Davis Trust Company’s sponsorship of the Snowshoe Foundation,” Doss said. “Davis Trust Company was corporate sponsor of the year for the Snowshoe Foundation.

“Besides securing the sponsorship, Hoy organized Davis Trust Company volunteers and was present with them at every Snowshoe Foundation event this past year,” Doss continued.

“In particular, Hoy’s efforts in promoting the Snowshoe Foundation raffle and golf tournament, sponsored by Davis Trust were key to the success of the events.”

In addition to his position as Commercial Loan Officer at Davis Trust Company, Hoy is a past president of Rotary, a Randolph County Development Authority board member, a former Assistant Director of the Mountain State Forest Festival, a member of the Old Brick Playhouse, and a 4-H and Boy Scout leader.