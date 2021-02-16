Feeding America is back in Craig
Cars were filled with vegetables to take to those who could not get out in the winter weather. Pam Dudding...
Cars were filled with vegetables to take to those who could not get out in the winter weather. Pam Dudding...
Pre-kindergarten students at McCleary Elementary recently showed their appreciation to the Craig County School Board by placing their hands on...
Photo by Olivia SlusherOne-year-old Ellie Slusher recently enjoyed eating the snow more than playing in it. Here, her mother captures...
Pam Dudding Contributing writer The last thing anyone wishes for is for their house to burn down or any...
Peggy Lou Huffman Crowder, 89 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, February 11. She was born March 20, 1931,...
William Spitzer, better known to his friends and family as “Pete,” was born on August 29, 1934, in Baltimore, MD. ...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC