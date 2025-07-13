By Olivia Haught, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — SNAP Stretch — a program aimed at helping individuals and families make the most of their EBT/SNAP benets for the purchase of fresh produce — has received $360,000 in funding from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

It’s part of the fiscal year 2026 state budget that Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed in April. The program was paused last August over a lack of funds, causing some instability.

On Thursday, program representatives and leaders celebrated the funding infusion at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., in Charleston, and shared West Virginia SNAP Stretch success stories.

