<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="199" height="300" class="alignright wp-image-17771 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/milk_carton_1616615780-199x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/milk_carton_1616615780-199x300.jpg 199w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/milk_carton_1616615780-680x1024.jpg 680w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/milk_carton_1616615780-768x1157.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/milk_carton_1616615780.jpg 850w" sizes="(max-width: 199px) 100vw, 199px">The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 2021, providing an estimated $3.5 billion to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is made possible by President Biden\u2019s American Rescue Plan, which invests federal resources to reduce hunger across the country, strengthen the food supply chain, invest in rural America, and provide long awaited support to underserved, socially disadvantaged communities.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,\u201d said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. \u201cThe American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To learn more, visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001d58ZuxvZVcDIwOmonIKhl2uj8agorx94mG4157jfG6Md91nwG5jqGA4Bfsgm-feKsdEh7nB2pOxzQzthnlpheIBsr3qjFsGiEIRQAukQq0mh2w0xz9T0iQOxA5cs7SMz69F9RLDSjD4=&c=_AiRW8x4YeQpI4QbnrcU9F4kGQLLc8COIwbrzE13X5kKXzlcKb638g==&ch=UU3lIciYyE2kqyUkTB1yWRQQdz2nlMWqFGPCUtTvDxfK9R9K7o9sag=="><span style="font-weight: 400">www.usda.gov<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>