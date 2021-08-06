<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy"><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20522 alignleft" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/fly_fishing_1628157868.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">It\u2019s almost time to grab the paddles and fishing poles for a day of family fun down by the water at the 13th\u00a0annual Smith River Fest.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Following a one-year hiatus, this year\u2019s event will be back better than ever on Aug. 21, with festivities lasting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Along with classics such as the Helgramite Hustle Mud Run and the Boat Race, the festival also will feature the Joseph Young Magic Show, free river tubing, and demonstrations for first-time kayakers and fly fishers.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe Smith River Fest was originally designed as a way to highlight all of the outdoor recreational activities that we created with the trail system and access points for the Smith River Blueway,\u201d said Roger Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation. \u201cIt has evolved a lot since then and I think this year is set up to be one of the best we\u2019ve ever had. There is a little something for everybody and this festival is a phenomenal way to showcase our incredible natural amenities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Admission to the event and parking are free. Event sponsors are Dr. J. Peyton Moore Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, Sovah Health, the Martinsville Speedway, the Martinsville Eyecare Center and the Blue Ridge Bank.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Most of the activities are centered on the Smith River itself. Festival-goers can bring their own yoga mat for \u201cYoga by the River\u201d with Audra Elliot of Yoga Pop Danville or purchase a rubber duck and compete in the Blue Ridge Duck Race presented by the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Parks and Recreation will provide free shuttle rides throughout the day for those who take part in river tubing, canoeing and kayaking. The shuttles will run upstream in the morning from the sports complex to Blueway access points on Frith Road or near South Martinsville. The shuttle will run downstream in the afternoon to access points at Marrowbone Creek or Mitchell Bridge.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to the free water activities, Henry County Parks and Recreation and the Dan River Basin Association will hold the annual Boat Race. The race is $20 for a single entrant or $30 per tandem entry. Multiple races are scheduled throughout the day.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While the Smith River is the main attraction, it\u2019s far from the only way to make a splash.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The festival also features paddling and casting demonstration pools for newcomers. The paddling demonstration pool will provide shallow water for guests to gain experience paddling and maneuvering through water on a kayak. Similarly, the 40-foot casting pool will allow guests to test their aiming skills with a fly-fishing rod and bait.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Away from the water will be hammock villages, a mobile bike barn, a bounce house, a petting zoo, a water gun battle station, a beer garden and music, courtesy of DJ What! and the Glen Shelton Band.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The 2021 Helgramite Hustle Mud Run 5k kicks off at 11 a.m. The course will include a series of mud pits, a slide, and a romp through the creek. Registration is $35 through Aug. 20, and $40 on race day.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For more information, visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.smithriverfest.com\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.smithriverfest.com<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p><\/div>