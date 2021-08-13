<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20610" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20610" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20610 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20610" class="wp-caption-text">Rhonda Hodges, Vice President, Workforce, Economic & Community Development at Patrick & Henry Community College (left to right); Carolyn Byrd; Kendall Davis; Clay Campbell of the Campbell Family\u00a0Group; Lisa Watkins, president of the chamber.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0By Callie Hietala<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A leap of faith recently paid off big for three Martinsville and Henry County entrepreneurs.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On Wednesday, August 11, the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber\u2019s Partnership for Economic Development (C-PEG), and Patrick & Henry Community College awarded funding to three new graduates from their entrepreneurial mentoring program, Startup MHC.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The three businesses awarded Wednesday were initially part of the 2020 Startup program, which was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Eventually, the boot camps were able to resume via Zoom instruction.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ashleigh Pritchard, owner of CharmCat Creative \u2013 which operates out of Uptown\u2019s Studio 107, was awarded $3,329, including $2,729 in cash to purchase equipment and a booth at a New York trade show to expand her business and customer base. Pritchard was also awarded an in-kind gift of six months use of the virtual incubator space at the West Piedmont Business Development Center to virtually meet with clients and discuss commissions, plan, and work on designs.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI want to say thank you so much for the support,\u201d said Pritchard, who attended the ceremony via Zoom. \u201cI really love the Martinsville community and I look forward to growing my business and becoming an integral part of the art community in the area.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Carolyn Byrd and her Imagination Lavender Farm were awarded $3,500 to purchase a seed cleaning machine. \u201cThis will not only save our hands, but it also will help us harvest our buds, which is the most important part of the lavender,\u201d said Byrd. Byrd\u2019s farm also houses a retail shop housed in a renovated barn on the property.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kendall Davis was awarded $6,921.46 for his BAG Productions, a video production and social media company. BAG stands for \u201cblessed and gifted.\u201d The award included $5,500 in cash to buy a new camera and editing equipment. Davis was also awarded six months of free space in the West Piedmont Business Development Center.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI learned a lot from the classes, just about becoming a business owner,\u201d said Davis. He said he lost many commissions during the pandemic and was feeling deflated but being able to come back into the program in 2021 and continue through the process was rejuvenating.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt means a lot to be able to use this stuff to help our city grow,\u201d Davis said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">All three business will receive in-kind membership with the Chamber of Commerce for one year to help them make connections and continue to grow.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Startup MHC initiative began in 2015 as Startup Martinsville with the help of a Community Business Launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/small-businesses-set-for-success-with-startup-mhc\/small5\/"><img width="1024" height="877" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-1024x877.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-1024x877.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-300x257.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-768x658.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-600x514.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5-750x642.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small5.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/small-businesses-set-for-success-with-startup-mhc\/small4\/"><img width="1024" height="847" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-1024x847.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-1024x847.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-300x248.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-768x635.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-600x496.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4-750x620.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small4.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/small-businesses-set-for-success-with-startup-mhc\/small3\/"><img width="1024" height="863" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-1024x863.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-1024x863.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-300x253.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-768x647.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-600x506.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3-750x632.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/small-businesses-set-for-success-with-startup-mhc\/small2\/"><img width="1024" height="545" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-1024x545.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-1024x545.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-300x160.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-768x409.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-600x319.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2-750x399.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Small2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Initial efforts were focused on developing businesses in the Uptown Martinsville area, but the program has since expanded to encompass all of Martinsville and Henry County.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To participate in Startup MHC, hopeful entrepreneurs go through a competitive application process. Successful applicants then participate in an intensive entrepreneurial boot camp\u2014eight weeks long for startups and four weeks for growing companies.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">C-PEG partners with Patrick & Henry Community College, Longwood\u2019s Small Business Development Center, Martinsville SCORE, and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. on the boot camps, as well as a host of staff from both the city and county, local entrepreneurs, and business experts.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Before the Wednesday awards added three new businesses to their list of alumni, 231 individuals had graduated from its training program and 32 businesses were awarded more than $191,000 in cash and in-kind donations.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThese businesses have created over $1,151,000 in new capital investment and created 130 new jobs,\u201d said Lisa Watkins, president of the chamber and executive director of C-PEG.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019ve had a lot of success stories with this program,\u201d said Sharon Shepherd, the chamber\u2019s deputy director. She mentioned Uptown Martinsville\u2019s Books and Crannies book shop and Cocoa Trail Chocolates as just a few of the initiative\u2019s successes.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe really could not do this without our sponsors,\u201d Watkins said. Sponsors for this year\u2019s program included the Campbell Family Group, American National Bank, Appalachian Power, and Lawless Welding & Fabrications (also a graduate of the Startup MHC program.)<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner also attended the ceremony.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s always great to see people who will invest their future in Martinsville and Henry County,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">City Manager Leon Towarnicki, who has been a part of the Startup MHC program since its inception, said in closing, \u201cIt is really very encouraging to see so many people in our community take that leap of faith to jump into their own business.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere are many success stories,\u201d he added, \u201cand I\u2019m sure there are going to be more right here in this room.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>