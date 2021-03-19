<div><figure id="attachment_77953" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77953" style="width: 370px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77953" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-Blacksburg-High-principal.png" alt="" width="370" height="220" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-Blacksburg-High-principal.png 370w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-Blacksburg-High-principal-300x178.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 370px) 100vw, 370px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77953" class="wp-caption-text">Simpson named principal at Blacksburg High<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Adam Simpson has been named the principal at Blacksburg High School, starting in July. Simpson has served as an assistant principal at Blacksburg High School since July 2017. He oversees Bruin Academy, career and technical education, math, and Virginia Tiered Systems of Support at BHS.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am humbled and honored to have been selected as the next principal at BHS,\u201d Simpson said. \u201cI am grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, teachers, staff, and families as we work together to continue the tradition of excellence at Blacksburg High School.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Simpson received a bachelor\u2019s degree in mathematics from Virginia Tech, a master\u2019s degree in curriculum and instruction from Virginia Tech, and a master\u2019s degree in educational leadership from Radford University.<\/p>\n<p>Guylene Wood-Setzer served as the interim principal at Blacksburg High School for the 2020-2021 school year and will start her new role as Director of Equity in July.<\/p><\/div>