<div><p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-50891 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Signs.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="1440" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Signs.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Signs-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Signs-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Signs-600x800.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px">Daffodils began blooming in many areas of the county before the first day of spring on March 20. This photo was taken along Virginia 8, near the Buffalo Ridge community.<\/p><\/div>