By Alan Wooten | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Five months after his release from Hamas, Chapel Hill native Keith Siegel has shared details of his time in captivity and said President Donald Trump is powerful enough to get other hostages home.
The Middle East war between Hamas and Israel started Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant organization killed about 1,200 in Israel and took 251 hostage. Published reports say 57,000 have lost their lives since, the latest five Israeli Defense Forces soldiers on Monday in an explosion in northern Gaza.
The majority of fatalities, however, have been civilians caught in the crossfire.
Twenty-eight of 50 hostages still held by Hamas are believed dead, Israeli Defense Forces says. Isreal believes 20, and possibly the remaining 22, are still alive. Negotiations are ongoing involving length of time for a ceasefire, and number of hostages both living and dead to be returned.
Trump has sought to broker deals for peace since before his inauguration, in part leading to Siegel’s release on Feb. 1 after 484 days. His wife, Aviva, was released after 51 days.
“I believe he has a lot of strength, power and ability to put pressure on those that need to be pressured, on both sides in order to get the agreement, get the deal signed, and get all of the hostages back and bring an end to the war,” Siegel told the BBC on the cusp of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting the White House this week.
On Tuesday, Siegel – he has dual citizenship in Israel and America – testified before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, a panel in Israel’s parliament. He described torture tactics against others and himself by Hamas, abuse and violence. It happened to men and women hostages, he said.
Siegel told the committee those alive and dead “could disappear” if not returned soon.
“I call on Netanyahu and Trump to do everything they can and bring everyone home,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said Monday two American hostages must be released or Hamas should “face swift consequences.”
The United States has long been an ally of Israel in the Middle East, including being the first to recognize it as an independent state in 1948 under President Harry Truman. Back in Siegel’s native homeland last month, the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive committee formally resolved ending American support of Israel to include all military aid, weapons shipments and military logistical support.
It boldly stated Israel is guilty of apartheid against Palestinians; genocide in Gaza; and using American weapons in “self defense” against hospitals, schools, homes, refugee camps, mosques, churches, journalists and humanitarian aid workers.
First-term Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, since the resolution was announced, has not publicly issued a press release or made a social media statement about his party’s position. Nor have any of the Democrats in the U.S. House – Reps. Don Davis, Deborah Ross, Valerie Foushee and Alma Adams.
The other four members of the Council of State representing the North Carolina Democratic Party have also been similarly silent – Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and Education Superintendent Mo Green.
