<div><figure id="attachment_70010" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70010" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-70010" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-2048x1366.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-3-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70010" class="wp-caption-text">Salem High sophomores Trey Joyce and Ayla Lampos placed second in the Animal Sciences category. Their project was titled, \u201cThe Effect of Holothuroidea on the Regeneration Rate of Dugesia tigrina.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/p>\n<p>The 2021 Roanoke Valley Governor\u2019s School (RVGS) Student Project Forum recently took place. Created 11 years ago, the RVGS event annually attracts gifted students from seven school districts across the Roanoke Valley to come together and celebrate science.<\/p>\n<p>Place award winners receive certificates, ribbons and cash prizes for their accomplishments.<\/p>\n<p>This year, Salem High School had ten representatives: seniors Fady Abdelmalak, Tate Berenbaum and Simran Gill; juniors Katelyn Crumpacker, Minhir Miller and Paige Netting; and sophomores Reese Radford, Ayla Lampros TJ Hinson and Thomas Joyce.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_70011" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70011" style="width: 295px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-70011" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="295" height="443" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-683x1024.jpg 683w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-1024x1536.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-1365x2048.jpg 1365w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-600x900.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-750x1125.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-1140x1710.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-3-scaled.jpg 1706w" sizes="(max-width: 295px) 100vw, 295px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70011" class="wp-caption-text">Senior Tate Berenbaum placed first in the Systems Software category.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cEvery student\u2019s preparation is different. Some research and perform their experiment just in the school year. Others have been working for a full year or longer on their projects. The majority of the students perform their research at RVGS under the mentorship of the faculty,\u201d RVGS Community Outreach Coordinator Teri Janiga said. \u201cSome students are able to gain internships at area labs and perform their research under a mentor at the site.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lampros and Joyce titled their project \u201cThe Effect of Holothuroidea on the Regeneration Rate of Dugesia tigrina.\u201d For their efforts, they placed second in the Animal Sciences category.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe studied the effect of a sea cucumber and what impact it had with this worm called a Planarian. The little worm has a special ability where you can cut it in half, and it\u2019ll regenerate. Our project was trying to see if sea cucumbers could also boost that regeneration,\u201d Joyce said.<\/p>\n<p>Gill considered a few ideas for her project, but she and her partner ultimately decided to do an examination of the single-cell disease using differential gene expression analysis. \u201cMy partner was interested in single-cell disease and basically what we did was find a bunch of genes in the database and we ran some comparison tests. She created a cool program, and that helped us determine which genes are differentially expressed from two groups,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>RVGS winners have the option to further compete at the Western Virginia Regional Science Fair. They can also apply to compete at the Virginia Junior Academy of Science or the Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. Many of the judges involved are either active teachers, scientists or retired teachers.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur students have been working hard on their experiments for months with support from our teachers. The school needed to assemble a large group of volunteer judges to cover the various categories students compete in,\u201d RVGS Director Mark Levy said. \u201cOf course, there is a host of logistical issues that we needed help with, and we are fortunate to have a large number of parents who volunteered to help. Melissa Fisher, a teacher at RVGS, was instrumental in planning the event.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>What goes into a student project forum \u2013 teamwork, overcoming obstacles, perseverance \u2013 are all life lessons that will benefit these talented students as they enter the next chapters of their lives, added Janiga.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>