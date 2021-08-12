<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_71600" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-71600" style="width: 225px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-71600" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL--600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/COUNCIL-.jpg 720w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-71600" class="wp-caption-text">Property owner Angela Lieb addresses Salem City Council Monday night regarding complaints on a fiber company digging on private property without telling owners in advance. Photo by Meg Hibbert.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>By Meg Hibbert Contributing Writer<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Should a referendum be held on permitting marijuana outlets in Salem? That was the topic of Salem City Council\u2019s work session Aug. 9.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">City Attorney Jim Guynn summarized what\u2019s in the Virginia\u2019s Cannabis Control Act that will regulate the sale of marijuana. In April Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law the act that establishes a new state authority that will oversee and issue business licenses to sell marijuana beginning Jan. 1, 2024.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Guynn explained if Council wants, the city could hold a local referendum, perhaps as early as the November general election, on whether citizens want marijuana dispensaries.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Under the state law, localities have the power to petition the circuit court for the city or county to issue a referendum on whether to allow retail marijuana.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Salem could also change zoning and land use ordinances to regulate where businesses licensed to sell marijuana could be located in the city, and has the power to fix hours for sales.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Suggested wording for a referendum is confusing, Guynn pointed out, because \u201cA No vote is actually in favor of allowing marijuana stores.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If a majority of voters vote Yes not to allow stores, another referendum can be held four years later, Guynn said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If Salem does not hold a referendum to prohibit marijuana stores, they will automatically be allowed, he explained.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Council members mentioned that if Salem doesn\u2019t allow marijuana sales, the city will miss out on tax revenue from business and sales taxes. Guynn said there will be up to 400 marijuana retail shops statewide<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMy guess is the City of Roanoke is not going to have a referendum,\u201d the city attorney said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Councilman Randy Foley said he has always been anti-referendum. \u201cThat\u2019s why we\u2019re elected, to make decisions,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In answer to questions from Councilmembers, Guynn said he was not aware of any other jurisdiction in this part of the state that has set a referendum.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis discussion is food for thought. Let me know if you are going to a referendum, zoning or not,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In other matters on the agenda at the regular Aug. 9 meeting, Council:<\/span><\/p>\n<ul>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Heard from property owner Angela Lieb during the Citizen Comment period, who said the lower floor of her triplex flooded because a fiber company cut water and sewer lines to the house. It took from March until the end of May to clean up around the home, she said. \u201cI don\u2019t want to see this happen to other people.\u201d She added, \u201cBeware, they usually come to your property after people have gone to work.\u201d<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">On second reading, passed rezoning for Preston Place \u2013 the former White Oak Tea Tavern building owned by the Salem Historical Society \u2013 to be used as a massage therapy business; as well as\u00a0<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Rezoned properties at East Main Street and Dalewood Avenue to allow an enclosed storage business;<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Authorized the city to be fiscal agent for Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy which leases a city-owned building, and Court-Community Corrections;<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Re-appropriated $40,000 for a 3\/4-ton sewer vehicle that was not available last fiscal year;<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Approved the fiscal year 2022 performance contract with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.<\/span><\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Council meeting in Salem Council Chambers in City Hall ended at 6:51 p.m.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>