<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20621" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20621" style="width: 284px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20621" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-284x300.jpg" alt="" width="284" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-284x300.jpg 284w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short-600x633.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Short.jpg 631w" sizes="(max-width: 284px) 100vw, 284px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20621" class="wp-caption-text">The 18th annual Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship Bike\/Car Ride will be held on Saturday. Jennifer, 9, and her parents, Michael and Mary Short, were killed in 2002.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<h3><strong>The 18th annual Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship Bike\/Car Ride is set for Saturday, Aug. 14.<\/strong><\/h3>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The event raises funds for a scholarship of the same name.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jennifer Short and her parents, Michael and Mary Short, were killed in 2002. Jennifer was 9-years old at the time of her death. There have been no arrests in the case.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Sign-up for the ride, which costs $10 per person, gets underway at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Church, 3951 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, according to Ray Reynolds, organizer.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kickstands go up at 1 p.m. for the 35-mile ride, Reynolds said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Participants will travel U.S. 220 south the state line and proceed to Exit 135. The ride will turn right at the stoplight, left onto Dan Valley Road, left onto River Road, and then left onto Grogan Road to the Jennifer Short Memorial Bridge, Reynolds said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Sponsors of the event include Razor\u2019s Edge Photography, Bojangles, Cool Knobs and Pulls, State Farm, Bryant Radio, Autos By Nelson, Queens Landing, Speed 365 by McMillon. Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Ray Reynolds Construction, Henry County Sheriff\u2019s Office, Martinsville City Police Department, Martinsville Sheriff\u2019s Office, Buford Boitnotte, Fieldale Caf\u00e9, Martinsville Family Medicine, People\u2019s Save No. 9, Vernon W. Peters & Sons, West Window Corp., Sam Adkins Hoe Builders, Bassett Kiwanis, In Memory of Tommie E. Wright, Sarver Cleaning Services, Community Fellowship Church, Los Nortenos, Blue Ridge Mustang & Ford Club, The Spencer Group, Rockingham County (N.C.) Sheriff\u2019s Office, Laurel Park Tire & Auto, Debbie\u2019s Flooring, Checkered Pig BBQ, Stone Dynamics, B&B Trucking, Victory Baptist Church, Robert\u2019s Best Way and others.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center"><strong>The rain date is Aug. 21.\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center"><strong>For more information, call Reynolds at (276) 340-2000.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center">\n<\/p><p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>