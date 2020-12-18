<div><p id="E54" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="684" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-12526" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-684x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-684x1024.jpg 684w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-768x1151.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-1025x1536.jpg 1025w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3-600x899.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop3.jpg 1367w" sizes="(max-width: 684px) 100vw, 684px">The Patrick Henry Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and its partners worked to bring Christmas joy to 70 youngsters in its <\/span><span>\u2018<\/span><span>Shop <\/span><span>With<\/span><span> A<\/span><span> Cop<\/span><span>\u2019<\/span><span> event.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E65" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="684" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-12525" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-1024x684.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-1024x684.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop2-1.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Youngsters selected to participate in the program receive a set amount of funds to spend during a shopping excursion to Walmart. <\/span><span>L<\/span><span>aw enforcement officer<\/span><span>s are \u2018shopping buddies\u2019 to participants. <\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E71" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Shopping was spread out this year to prevent groups from being too large, but the need has never been greater, according to the Martinsville Police Department, which is among the agencies helping with the event.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E73" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="684" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-12524" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-1024x684.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-1024x684.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-1536x1025.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Shop1-1.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">The Harvest Youth Board, Woodmen Life, Hannah Boyd Photography, Richard Ratcliffe Photography, Vernon W. Peters & Sons Contractor, the Abundant Life Fellowship, and several independent sponsors, also were among those helping with the project.<\/span><\/p><\/div>