Shirley Joann Null Shinaberry, 85, wife of Jim Shinaberry, of Waynesboro, Virginia, died Tuesday December 1, 2020, at Augusta Health.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home in Churchville, Virginia, with Dr. Paul F. LaPrevotte officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be observed at all events, according to current COVID-19 guidelines.

Memorials may be directed to Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980; or to Gideons International, East Augusta Camp, PO Box 715, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com