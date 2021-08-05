WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life.\r\n\r\nHe had no idea.\r\n\r\nIn a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing.\r\n\r\nWorst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target\u2019s distribution centers in early June. Instead, the games were stuck for weeks at the Port of Seattle and didn't arrive until mid-July.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s consuming my life,\u2019\u2019 said Poses, who started his Miami Beach, Florida-based toy company All Things Equal in 1997, selling games from the trunk of his car. \u201cYou do everything right. You produce on time. You\u2019re psyched about your product.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nAnd then ... unforeseeable disaster.\r\n\r\nLike other importers, Poses is contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble \u2014 rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks \u2014 that is expected to last into 2022. The experience proved disturbing enough that Poses is reconsidering a cost-saving decision he made five years ago: to shift production of his games and toys out of the United States to China. Now, he thinks, it might make sense to bring production back \u2014 at least to Mexico, if not the United States \u2014 to protect him from the risks of relying on factories an ocean away in China.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m willing to make smaller margins," he said, \u201cif it means less anxiety.\u201d\r\n\r\nOther American companies are making similar calculations: 52% of the U.S. manufacturing executives surveyed by the consulting firm Kearney said they have started buying more supplies in the United States in response to COVID-related supply disruptions. Forty-seven percent said they plan to reduce reliance on supplies or factories from a single country; 41% specifically said they wanted to cut their dependence on China.\r\n\r\nAnd not just because of the virus-related bottlenecks in shipping, severe as they are. Companies are worried, too, about becoming caught in the crossfire of a trade war between the United States and China, the world\u2019s two biggest economies.\r\n\r\nThe conflict began when President Donald Trump imposed taxes on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to protest Beijing\u2019s combative effort to surpass American technological dominance.\r\n\r\nBut neither Chinese leader Xi Jinping nor Trump\u2019s successor, Joe Biden, appears to be in a hurry to seek peace.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe whole relationship is in bad shape,\u2019\u2019 said Rosemary Coates, a longtime consultant to companies wanting to establish factories in China.\r\n\r\nIn America, there is bipartisan frustration over China\u2019s sharp-elbowed trade practices \u2014 which, critics say, includes cybertheft \u2014 as well as its crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, repression of Muslims in Xinjiang and bullying of neighbors in South and Southeast Asia.\r\n\r\n\u201cAre we in a 21st century version of the Cold War? Yes,\u2019\u2019 said trade lawyer Michael Taylor, a partner at King & Spalding. \u201cThe endgame is not nuclear annihilation. The endgame now is economic dominance.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nFor decades, companies have piled up profits by moving manufacturing to China and other low-wage countries, then exporting their products back to the United States. They have also held down costs by keeping inventories to a minimum. Under a \u201cjust-in-time\u201d approach, factories buy materials only as they need them to meet orders.\r\n\r\nBut relying on distant factories and keeping inventories threadbare is risky. In March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami damaged auto parts plants in northwestern Japan. The resulting parts shortages temporarily idled car plants around the world, including some in the United States \u2014 a sobering reminder that lengthy supply chains are vulnerable to disruption.\r\n\r\nThen came Trump\u2019s trade war. Importers scrambled to reconfigure their supply chains and find alternatives to Chinese factories after Trump imposed stiff tariffs on goods from China.\r\n\r\nBut they\u2019d never seen anything like what COVID-19 inflicted on global commerce.\r\n\r\nAs countries locked down and families took refuge at home in February and March last year, companies sold off inventories and canceled orders from suppliers. And the economy did, in fact, collapse: In the United States, gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, fell at a 31.2% annual rate from April through June 2020 \u2014 the worst quarter in records dating to 1947.\r\n\r\nThen something unexpected happened.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat nobody knew was that when you send everybody home, the first thing we all do is shop\u2019\u2019 online, said Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, which mines the rare metal tungsten. \u201cYou had, on one hand, inventories being run down and manufacturing ground to a halt, and on the other, people were spending like crazy.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nFueled by pent-up consumer demand, especially as vaccines allowed economies to reopen and families to get back outside again, growth roared back. The U.S. economy expanded at a stunning clip \u2014 a record annual rate of 33.8% from July through September 2020 \u2014 and kept chugging along, most recently registering a healthy 6.5% annual growth rate from April through June this year.\r\n\r\nSuddenly, companies were overwhelmed with orders they couldn\u2019t meet.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey had an oops moment,\u2019\u2019 Black said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a classic case of overreacting on the front end and having to play catchup,\u2019\u2019 said Tom Derry, CEO of the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers. \u201cNo one really foresaw the strength in the surge of demand .... Supply just can\u2019t keep up.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nAs companies hurried to meet surging demand, the cost of raw materials soared: The price of oil is up more than 70% over the past year, aluminum 55%. Tin prices have doubled. The price of high density polyethylene blow-molded plastic \u2014 common in bottles, fuel tanks, industrial drums and other products \u2014 has surged 157%, according to the Plastics Exchange spot market.\r\n\r\nFreight costs shot up, too, as companies tried to book shipping containers. The Baltic Dry Index, which measures shipping costs, has rocketed more than 700% since mid-May 2020.\r\n\r\nGetting products onto container ships was hard. But that wasn\u2019t the end of the trouble. Ports were overwhelmed when the cargo arrived.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey couldn\u2019t get the ships in and out,\u2019\u2019 said Richard Gottlieb, CEO of the consultancy Global Toy Experts. \u201cThey were backed up. You know that horrible experience where your airplane lands and there\u2019s no open gate? That\u2019s what happened to containers.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nThe result is that the supply chain breakdown is paralyzing many businesses.\r\n\r\nConsider Elmer Schultz Services, a Philadelphia company that repairs and maintains kitchen equipment for restaurants and other clients. It is facing maddening delays in getting parts. It used to take seven to 10 days to get backordered parts. Now, it takes three or four weeks.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s very frustrating to tell a customer we can\u2019t fix their oven for three or four weeks,\u2019\u2019 said Kirby Mallon, president of Elmer Schultz and of the trade group Commercial Food Equipment Service Association.\r\n\r\nGlitches made things worse. The huge container ship Ever Given got stuck in the Suez canal for a week in March, cutting off shipping between Asia and Europe. The world\u2019s fourth-busiest port \u2014 Yantian near the Chinese manufacturing center Shenzhen \u2014 was shut down for a month by a resurgence of COVID cases in late May.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen you give up your own manufacturing and let somebody manufacture for you \u2014 if it all goes well, you can make more money. But the reason you can make more money is there\u2019s more risk,\u2019\u2019 said Taylor, the trade lawyer. \u201cAnd that risk is supply disruptions, labor issues, quality control, theft of your" intellectual property.\r\n\r\nImporters tried to calculate how much of the higher costs they could pass on to their customers. At Mindscope Products near Los Angeles, owner George Balanchi wants to avoid raising the prices he charges retailers for his company\u2019s toys, including remote-controlled cars and the Jabberin\u2019 Jack talking pumpkin.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s tough,\u2019\u2019 he said.\r\n\r\nRaising prices, he said, is easier online. He has upped the online price of Mindscope\u2019s radio-control stunt car to $22.99 from $19.99 and plans another price hike to $24.99 next year.\r\n\r\nCompanies that resisted moving production overseas now enjoy an advantage. They don\u2019t have to wait for their products to cross the ocean \u2014 or figure out whether they can pass along to customers the import taxes that hit them at the U.S. border.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe guys who stuck through the tough time while their competitors had huge profit margins now look like they were smarter than everybody thought they were,\u2019\u2019 Taylor said.\r\n\r\nMake-A-Fort in Wichita, Kansas, is one of the fortunate \u2014 or visionary \u2014 ones. Co-founder Kent Johnson decided to make his company\u2019s products \u2014 easy-to-assemble cardboard fortresses to play in \u2014 in the United States. He didn\u2019t like the long lead times required for manufacturing overseas. He wanted more control over the quality of the product and wanted to be able visit the assembly lines regularly.\r\n\r\nAnd he wanted to keep jobs in America.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe started out doing it at a disadvantage,\u2019\u2019 he said. \u201cWe just got a little bit lucky. We don\u2019t have a lot of supply chains.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nFreight charges are way up in the United States, he said, but that\u2019s still nothing like the exploding cost of shipping containers.\r\n\r\nMursix Corp., which makes precision metal components for the auto and healthcare industries, has been pounded by higher steel costs and shipping bottlenecks.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe used to be able to put something on a boat and get it in five to seven weeks,\u2019\u2019 said Andy Dieringer, director of supply chain for the Yorktown, Indiana, company. Now, it takes nine to 11 weeks for shipments to arrive from China.\r\n\r\nAs a result, the company is looking for new suppliers in Mexico, said company co-owner Susan Murray Carlock, also vice president of business development. \u201cI could see us being able to get there by next year\u2019\u2019 \u2014 maybe by the second quarter of 2020, she said.\r\n\r\nBut leaving China isn\u2019t easy. Costs there remain low. And specialized suppliers cluster in Chinese manufacturing centers, making it easy for factories to get parts when they need them.\r\n\r\nAt All Things Equal, for example, Poses laments that \u201cI have not yet had luck in finding a North American factory to produce my games at a competitive price. But, I\u2019m still trying!''\r\n\r\n\u201cThere are zillions of parts that are not made in the U.S. and probably won\u2019t be made in the U.S. because they\u2019re low-cost parts and because the industry is so vertically integrated,\u2019\u2019 said Coates, the consultant, who is executive director of the Reshoring Institute, a nonprofit that helps companies manufacture in the United States.\r\n\r\nIt can also be risky. Companies might be forced to leave equipment behind, raising the possibility that the Chinese workers they\u2019ve trained can put the abandoned molds and machine tools to work cranking out competing products.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s complicated to extract yourself from China,\u2019\u2019 Coates said, \u201cand often very expensive.\u2019\u2019\r\n\r\nBut growing awareness of the risks of depending on supplies that must cross a vast ocean \u2014 especially at a time of U.S.-China tensions \u2014 is making U.S. companies look for alternatives closer to home. After all, major supply chain disruptions are becoming more common, the consulting firm McKinsey has found\r\n\r\n\u2018\u2019Although COVID feels like such a black swan \u2014 and it is \u2014 disruptions in supply chains have been increasing in severity and frequency,\u2019\u2019 said Katy George, a McKinsey partner.\r\n\r\nOnce rare, supply chain breakdowns that last a month or more are now occurring every 3.7 years, McKinsey found, noting in a report that \u201ca single severe event that disrupts production for 100 days \u2014 something that happens every five to seven years on average \u2014 could erase almost a year\u2019s earnings in some industries.\u2019\u2019