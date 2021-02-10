Manuel Ramos Amaro
Manuel Ramos Amaro or “Manny” left this world peacefully on January 27th, 2021 to be reunited with his tia, Guadalupe...
Manuel Ramos Amaro or “Manny” left this world peacefully on January 27th, 2021 to be reunited with his tia, Guadalupe...
Loretta Faye “Tag” Stiles, age 73 years, a former resident of Parsons, WV, residing in Simpsonville, S.C., passed away on...
Avery Grace Kisamore, infant daughter of Andrew Tyler Kisamore and Heather Marie Prince Kisamore passed from this life on Friday,...
Tucker County Schools have not seen their hallways have all of their students with the exception of two weeks since...
The former Parsons Shop n’ Save Building is in the process of being dismantled. Owner Craig Phillips stated negotiation is ongoing with a potential...
The Tucker County Solid Waste Authority conducted their monthly business meeting to address concerns over DEP violations but also learn...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC