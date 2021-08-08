LAWN, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Law enforcement officials say two people have been arrested after they were found chained to pipeline construction equipment in Greenbrier County.\r\n\r\nLocal news outlets report that the two were found Friday morning in the Dawson area secured to pipeline equipment with chains and a welded pipe.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's office, local fire department officials helped extract the pair, who were below ground level in a hole. Deputies say one individual voluntarily climbed out, while the other refused and had to be lifted out.\r\n\r\nThe two have both face charges of trespassing, obstructing an officer and conspiracy. It was not immediately known if they had an attorney.\r\n\r\nKnown as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the project has faced various legal challenges from environmental groups because construction has led to violations of regulations meant to control erosion and sedimentation.\r\n\r\nThe 303-mile pipeline will take natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and transport it through West Virginia and Virginia