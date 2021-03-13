<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77779" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/shelor-donates-edited.jpg" alt="" width="662" height="430" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/shelor-donates-edited.jpg 662w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/shelor-donates-edited-300x195.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/shelor-donates-edited-600x390.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 662px) 100vw, 662px"><\/p>\n<p>Through their Chevy Youth Baseball Campaign, Shelor Motor Mile is once again donating money to the Montgomery County Recreation Department\u2019s \u201cLet the Kids Play Scholarship Fund.\u201d For over 10 years, Shelor has donated to the scholarship program and has thus helped make youth sports affordable for the community.<\/p><\/div>