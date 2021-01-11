By Heather Clower

The Parsons Advocate

There has been significant work done to the Shavers Fork Apartments with the top floor being complete and occupied while the downstairs is currently under construction. Upstairs there are three apartments, two of which are three bedrooms and two baths and one offering two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The initial plan was to make the first-floor handicap accessible; however, FEMA required the floor to be built up due to being in the floodplain which required a slight change of plans. Co-owners Brandon Wilfong and Warren Judy assured that modifications or accommodations could be made if requested by a potential renter.

There will also be a vacant area left on the main floor that can serve many purposes, such as a future lobby, a small conference or gathering area, or something available to rent for special occasions. “Being next to the Rails to Trails and a river access, it’s a prime location,” said Wilfong.

It is expected for the last apartments to be completed sporadically by summer. The units are currently framed and are awaiting the electrical and plumbing work. Covid-19, as with every aspect of life and business, has caused delays in progress. With so much progress being made on the apartments, Wilfong and Judy shifted their focus to the “River House.”

The River House, the first cabin on the riverbank in Pulp Mill Bottom, is nearing completion and is expected to go on the market available for rent or purchase in Spring of 2021. If the dwelling is purchased, it would allow the partners to begin construction on another unit along the edge of the river. Shavers Fork Properties owns enough property in that area to potentially construct up to nine cabins that would be available for public use or purchase.









Brush has been cleared from the banks to offer a direct line of sight from the cabin porch to the Shavers Fork River trickling by just feet from their deck. The interior of the cabins has been the main focus for the contractors to offer comfortability while being aesthetically pleasing. (Photos provided by B. Wilfong)

Wilfong and Judy stated that they are “Easily three months ahead of where we would be,” due to help from Wilfong’s father Danny Wilfong, son of the late Dewey Wilfong, and his wife Joyce, who have strong ties to Parsons though they currently reside in Parkersburg. “He has provided different equipment from lifts and generators as well as leftover materials from other jobs,” said Judy. “His contributions have saved us a lot of money,” agreed Wilfong, “They have been a true blessing to us.” He stated that not only do D. and J. Wilfong want to support him and Judy in this endeavor, but they want to support the City of Parsons and help it prosper.

For more information on the apartments or riverside cabins, type in Shavers Fork Properties into the search bar on Facebook to find and like their page.