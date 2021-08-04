THOMAS, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Services are set this week for a West Virginia service member who died during World War II.\r\n\r\nThe remains of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall are set for burial in his hometown of Thomas in Tucker County, the Defense POW\/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release.\r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held Thursday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, according to Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis.\r\n\r\nThomas was 25 when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. The battleship quickly capsized and 429 crew members died, the agency said.\r\n\r\nThe remains of crew members who could not be identified were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015. Scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Drwall\u2019s remains. He was accounted for on March 25, the agency said.\r\n\r\nIt will be the second such service this week in West Virginia. A funeral is scheduled Friday for Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley of Chapmanville. The 19-year-old went missing during the Korean War and his remains were identified in June 2020.