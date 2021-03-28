<div><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17777" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616616187-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616616187-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616616187-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616616187-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616616187.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">A new free advising service to assist Virginia students and families applying for financial aid and help address the COVID-19 related decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA has been launched, according to Gov. Ralph Northam, who also set forth a long-term goal for every eligible student in Virginia to complete a FAFSA application each year.<\/span>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Virginia College Access Network (VirginiaCAN) and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) have partnered on a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA completion assistance. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, students and families can go to\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001biRo4aArMYvtq7aT3m4UMf3sjHtNI-yikm1-sFsVp5T75W1KPLEaJQe5SKtpxpoEhtrbZ9CLnhKRXRKA1ftnurwBXRUM2FWWZhimqryme2T79Y9aIKRukaHmO04L25jMtrPVDzDL7FPfysdrBty7_NwRunLhtF_B&c=X3sbiqphXLVy7Ll0k-7BicRrLFatUtw_2pCB9VS2p-SPZ7YkrdCa5A==&ch=F_Ki41Ha07-xNT4CKLtMKApSDadTMsFFCYkkdCBjP1L22oxeMb9cPg==&jrc=1"><span style="font-weight: 400">virginiacan.org\/fafsa<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0to schedule a virtual meeting and connect with an advisor who can answer questions and walk them through filling out the FAFSA application.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe FAFSA is the first step in helping Virginia students qualify for thousands of dollars in state and federal grants and scholarships,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Northam. \u201cCompleting the FAFSA can be difficult under normal circumstances, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote learning have added to the challenge of assisting our high school seniors with filling out their forms. This free one-on-one advising service will support our goal of ensuring every eligible student in our Commonwealth completes an application, and open the doors to affordable higher education and technical training for even more Virginians.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">So far in 2021, 4,315 fewer Virginia high school seniors have completed the FAFSA, which is down nearly 10 percent compared to last year and mirrors the nine percent decline in FAFSA completion rates nationally. For students attending Virginia high schools with high concentrations of low-income students, FAFSA completions are down 33 percent. This means students who have the most to gain from state and federal aid are missing out on thousands of dollars in financial assistance for college and postsecondary training. According to a\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001biRo4aArMYvtq7aT3m4UMf3sjHtNI-yikm1-sFsVp5T75W1KPLEaJQe5SKtpxpoEO_B-DwXyjdhBA-Uwg67uS2ZnpEvechmi9Dtz-w4p0kqNWE8gND-ankMRYbBPuIjegJb2Ha9QUVeL3ODXC3iZ_wV67OuwHklqWM8Ro_S7xHIU8HoREMyttO4yl3OJ7AYTOaiZzPhOQ8SvOzhZfwG7e7JHF728vPU2Z7dbXcaAb26hwUvgD0j_gDO838LQk4uCZ2XDnK0h6GKyXADsTmC5PH7uDItbCU0UtdlMxpE3DXXrVqKHmRvngPGaNspJASms9uCDl7KY4Bk=&c=X3sbiqphXLVy7Ll0k-7BicRrLFatUtw_2pCB9VS2p-SPZ7YkrdCa5A==&ch=F_Ki41Ha07-xNT4CKLtMKApSDadTMsFFCYkkdCBjP1L22oxeMb9cPg==&jrc=1"><span style="font-weight: 400">2018 study<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, approximately 15,000 Virginia high school seniors that would have been eligible for Pell grants did not complete the FAFSA, amounting to more than $58 million in federal aid that students left on the table.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The FAFSA is also vitally important for Northam\u2019s new \u201cGet Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back\u201d (G3) initiative, which provides financial support to cover tuition, fees, and books to eligible Virginia students who complete a FAFSA. The G3 Program aims to make community college more affordable for low- to middle-income individuals seeking employment in high-demand sectors such as technology, skilled trades, health care, early childhood education, and public safety.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe launch of this new advising tool comes at a critical time when we must double down on our efforts to support the future success of our students and our Commonwealth,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. \u201cWhile we have a lot of ground to make up this year, we are committed to helping every Virginia student get the federal student aid they are entitled to, and that starts with connecting them with the resources they need to complete the FAFSA.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To meet the Governor\u2019s goal of ensuring that every eligible Virginia student completes the FAFSA, he has directed Secretary Qarni to convene a work group tasked with forming long-term legislative and budgetary recommendations to improve Virginia\u2019s FAFSA completion rates. This group will include representatives from SCHEV, Virginia Community College System, and the Virginia Department of Education, along with other key stakeholders and college access experts. The work group will conduct listening sessions with community groups to collect input which will inform their final recommendations to the Governor.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cRight now, Black, African American, Hispanic, and low-income students are less likely to enroll in college than the state average,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0SCHEV Director Peter Blake. \u201cThe Virginia Plan for Higher Education calls for closing gaps in college access and improving FAFSA completion is the first step in closing those gaps.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">VirginiaCAN, a non-profit organization with a mission to support and enhance post-high school education access and attainment for Virginians, is the lead organization in the new one-on-one FAFSA advising service. The five college access organizations participating in this effort include the Access College Foundation, ECMC\u2019s The College Place, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP), the Virginia Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (VASFAA), and the Virginia College Advising Corps (VCAC).\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>