MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Senior status circuit judge and former West Virginia lawmaker Robert C. Halbritter has died. He was 92, the state Supreme Court said.

Halbritter died Thursday at his home in Morgantown, the court said in a news release.

Halbritter served as a circuit judge in Preston County from December 1971 to January 1997, after which he served as a senior status judge. He also served in the House of Delegates from 1966 to 1971 and on the Kingwood City Council from 1962 to 1964.

Born in Grafton, Halbritter received a law degree from West Virginia University in 1954. He was an attorney from 1954 to 1971 and served in the Army from 1954 to 1956.

He was a past president of the West Virginia Judicial Association.