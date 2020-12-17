<div><p><strong>By Sarah Richardson<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>As Christmas Day draws closer, the City of Lewisburg wanted to make the holiday season a little more magical. Local firefighters and EMS crews have offered to help Santa get up to the North Pole in time for Christmas, and make sure he has a chance to see every little boy and girl around town before he goes. Jolly old Saint Nick will be escorted all around Lewisburg in a Santa Sendoff Parade so he will be able to wave and say hello to children waiting outside their homes to see him.<\/p>\n<p>Santa will start his route by leaving the Lewisburg Fire Station Number 1 at 1 p.m., and while he won\u2019t be coming through downtown, Santa\u2019s Sendoff will go along these streets in Lewisburg in the following order:<\/p>\n<p>Echols Lane, Davis Street, Lightner Avenue, Foster Street, Holt Lane, Alderson Street, Highlander Circle, Comstock Street, Ruffner Drive, Lipps Road, Summit Avenue, Teaberry Road, Longview Avenue, Lipps Road, Holt Lane, Jefferson Street, Dorsey Street, Echols Lane, Austin Street, Lafayette Street, Jefferson Street, Frazier Street, Second Avenue, Lafayette Street, Foster Street, Jefferson Street, Bell Drive, Second Avenue, Court Street, Laing Street, Church Street, First Avenue, Bell Drive, Graham Avenue, Court Street, Feamster Road, Walnut Street, Randolph Street, Oak Street, Feamster Street, Maple Street, Washington Street, Lee Street, GMS Drive, Matthew Street, McQueen Street, Dwyer Lane, Judyville Road, Old White Drive around Greenbrier Pines, Judyville Road, Mackle Point around Dogwood Heights, Judyville Road, Dwyer Lane, Washington Street, Jefferson Street, Chestnut Street, Lee Street Silo Lane, Blackbird Way, Cardinal Way, Blackbird Way, Blackbird Village , Raven View Lane, Crowfield Circle, Blackbird Way, Lamplighter, Crowfield Circle, Blackbird Way, Silo Lane, Jefferson Street, Underwood Estates to Coleman Drive, Jefferson Street, Montvue Drive, Wildwood Avenue, Montvue Drive, Jefferson Road, Jefferson Street, Circle Drive, May Apple Trail, Hickory Lane, Circle Drive, Wake Robin Trail, Commanche Lane, May Apple Trail, Circle Drive, Jefferson Street, and afterwards he will pass by the Lewis Terrace Apartments and Spruce Cove Apartments.<\/p>\n<p>With such a widespread parade route, the city encourages everyone to maintain a safe social distance from each other and avoid gathering downtown, as his route doesn\u2019t pass through the main intersections. Visit the City of Lewisburg\u2019s Facebook page for a complete turn-by-turn set of directions to make sure you don\u2019t miss him!<\/p>\n<p>The Green Space downtown is still set up with Santa\u2019s Mailbox so everyone can mail their Christmas Lists to the North Pole. It\u2019s not too late to mail your letters! There is also Christmas music playing in the square, and lights on all the lampposts and storefronts.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>